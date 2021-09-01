Old Glory Honor Flights Return to Appleton Airport to honor Vietnam, Korean War veterans

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Honor Flights taking veterans to the war memorials in Washington D.C. are back in the Appleton airport after a year and a half off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

These flights allow veterans to not only see the war memorials dedicated to them but also finally have the opportunity to be welcomed home and thanked for their service.

They say it was an emotional experience to see the memorials dedicated to them and those that served alongside them.

Lanny Howard, a Vietnam Veteran who served in the Navy says, “When you get to the wall and everybody knows somebody who’s name is on the wall it’s just like there’s a barrier that you can’t cross once you see the name it brings you right to tears, all the sacrifices all these people have made so that we could be here today.”

Veterans on the flight said the day was very well organized with shirts for the nearly 100 veterans and their guardians, as well as meals and transportation to and around D.C.

Pat Sands, another Vietnam Veteran who served in the Navy says, “It’s a way to recognize the service of us veterans. I think that’s probably one of the most important things.”

Lanny Howard adds he hopes every veteran takes the opportunity and goes on an honor flight, which is free for the veteran.