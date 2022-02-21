(WFRV) – Old Glory Honor Flight personnel are busy preparing for the 2022 season and have announced some changes for this year.

In 2021, the non-profit organization hosted two Honor Flights and had to follow several COVID-19 protocols, including mask-wearing and testing.

“Our goal is always to take 500 vets but we just couldn’t hit it last year with the ups and downs of the pandemic but now with case rates subside hopefully we get to a point were we don’t worry but we are going to keep flying and keep our mission going,” explained Diane MacDonald, the Executive Director of Old Glory Honor Flight.

According to an Old Glory Honor Flight Facebook post, things will look a little different due to new COVID-19 cases dropping in Wisconsin.

The post says the National Honor Flight Network has also lifted all vaccine and testing requirements. Everyone will still have to follow masking protocols for TSA and others who may require it though.

“Next week, we’ll begin the exciting process of calling our veterans and guardians as we start to build the flight roster,” it said in the post.

Mission dates for 2022

The following dates are scheduled for this year and may change at any time:

Mission 56 is on Tuesday, April 26.

Mission 57 is on Wednesday, May 18.

Mission 58, date TBD.

Mission 59 is on Wednesday, Sept. 14.

Organizers say they plan to fly veterans out of EAA’s AirVenture and have a new, exciting Special Mission scheduled for the coming year.