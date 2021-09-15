FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Old Glory Honor Mission 55 departs for Washington D.C.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Local veterans are being honored on an Old Glory Honor Mission 55. The trip departed this morning at 6:30 a.m. with 97 veterans from Northeast Wisconsin.

The special flight is free to veterans and volunteers. Those on the flight will spend the entire day in Washington D.C. exploring the various memorials that honor them as well as the soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice.

This once-in-a-lifetime flight gives veterans a chance to bond and connect. This is also a chance for them to receive the “Thank You,” many never got after returning from active duty.

Mission 55 will return at 8:30 p.m., the community is encouraged to come out and welcome them back at the Appleton International Airport.

