GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – If you’re traveling around the corner of Mason Street and Military Avenue, you’ll have noticed the old Sears building is no longer standing.

Demolition is underway to pave the way for new businesses, such as drive-thru banks, restaurants, and coffee shops.

“They have one set project that is a pretty large scale car wash on the corner of Sixth Street and Military, and then what they are looking to do is five to six out lots,” added David Buck, Principal Planner for the city of Green Bay.

Another big change that you’ll recognize about the development is most of the parking lot will disappear and be demolished.

It’s unknown when the developers could make an official announcement on the rest of the businesses, but Local 5 will keep you updated.