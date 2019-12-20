Old toilet heated with torch starts fire inside dumpster in Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — The Appleton Fire Department is reminding people of heating safety after a fire.

The Fire Department was dispatched to the 1900 block of N. Oneida St. for reports of a dumpster fire next to a building around 10:15 a.m.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire quickly which had been confined to a 30 yard dumpster.

The cause of the fire has been determined to be from an old toilet which had been heated with a torch to thaw from the frozen ground. The toilet was then thrown into the dumpster, while the heated ceramic material was still hot.

The heat was hot enough to cause combustible garbage to start on fire.

The Department wants to remind people that heating safety should always be applied, whether; using a space heater – don’t have it to close to furniture, curtains, or other combustibles; thawing frozen pipes – don’t use a torch on pipes inside of walls; or something as weird as thawing an old toilet from the frozen ground so it can be thrown in the garbage – certain materials can retain heat for long periods of time and become an ignition source.