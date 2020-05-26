1  of  2
Olde Preble Neighborhood honors the fallen on Memorial Day with parade

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Olde Preble Neighborhood in Green Bay remembered our fallen heroes on Memorial Day with a parade.

While this year’s ceremony looked a little different, event organizers say they wanted to do something for those who fought and died for our country. They also wanted to do something for those in the community who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

“It feels like a lot of life has been changed over the last couple months and this is a way of celebrating and bringing joy in the midst of all this abnormality,” Ryan Groschek, President of the Olde Preble Neighborhood Association told WFRV Local 5.

Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich was also part of the parade.

