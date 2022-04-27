BRILLION, Wis. (WFRV) – AriensCo, a privately-owned manufacturer of outdoor power equipment for both consumer and commercial markets, hosted a kickoff event for their brand new nordic center on Wednesday.

At the event, AriensCo CEO Dan Ariens provided updates on the progress of the facility, answered questions, and hosted a tour of the work site for the 200+ acre venue.

Designed by Morton Trails, the location will feature several different course loops that are aimed at competitions such as biathlon, cross-country skiing, and cross-country running.

Deedra Irwin, a U.S. Biathlon Team member from Pulaski, was in attendance for the event and was excited about the pull this facility could have towards local high school athletes.

“Having a facility like this for me in high school, I mean, it would’ve been really amazing. Having manmade snow, not having to worry about traveling far north to find snow and maybe knowing about biathlon could’ve been a cool opportunity for [myself] to get into the sport many years in advance,” said Irwin while speaking to the media.

Layout of AriensCo Nordic Center

Members of the U.S. Biathlon Team

Construction at AriensCo Nordic Center

Construction at AriensCo Nordic Center

Irwin wasn’t the only Olympian in attendance. Appleton’s Paul Schommer also spoke several times, stating you don’t have to become an Olympian to fall in love with biathlon.

“The sport itself has a lot of life lessons. I think people will grow a lot whether they are training or just having fun. Just to have people enjoying the sport that I am so passionate about is really cool,” added Schommer.

AriensCo started construction in November 2021 and is expecting to complete the facility by December 2022.

For more information about Ariens Nordic Center, click here.