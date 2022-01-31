Olympic Biathlete, Pulaski native Deedra Irwin talks all things Olympics prior to games

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Deedra Irwin is an athlete above all else and she has a message for all the young girls out there questioning their path in athletics.

“For any of the girls out there who think it’s not possible it definitely is,” said Deedra Irwin.

She is one of only eight members of the us Olympic Biathlon Team and her parents said it took years of hard work for her daughter to earn this spot.

Jennifer Irwin, Deedra’s Mother said, “She was ok. Well she was awful, let’s just say it, she was always falling but the coach saw potential.”

The Irwin’s said the biathlon was not their daughters original sport. She started off as a cross country runner before she strapped on her first pair of skis.

“She started skiing when she was sophomore in high school to stay in shape for cross country and track,” said Jennifer.

Irwin eventually ending up cross country skiing professionally in Idaho before her friend and now teammate Joanne Reid convinced her to give the biathlon a try.

“[I] tried out the rifle part of biathlon, they saw some promise in me and invited me to try to make the team. And you know four years later here I am on the Olympic team,” said Irwin.

Irwin said she is honored to represent the United States and all the places she calls home.

“I’m in the Vermont National Guard and so I am very excited to represent that community,” said Irwin. “I am from Pulaski, Green Bay, so excited to represent that community and show what strong willed people from in Northeastern Wisconsin.”

Deedra Irwin’s parents said they could not be prouder of their daughter.

Rodney Irwin, Deedra’s Dad said, “Too many emotions. Lots of ups and downs. You’re excited about it.”

“Just to be able to hopefully represent the entire US in a positive light in China and at the Olympics it’s truly an honor,” said Irwin.

Irwin said the excitement of being at the Olympics has not fully hit her but can not wait to hit the tracks and represent team USA in Beijing.