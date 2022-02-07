Olympic Speed Skater Casey Dawson makes it to Beijing after Covid derailed his journey

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Casey Dawson, a 21-year-old speed skater, had his Olympic dreams derailed when he got a positive Covid test after qualifying for the games during the Olympic trials in Milwaukee.

His mother, Tami Dawson, said, “He kept getting positive results and so by the time the team left on January 25th he still wasn’t testing negative so he missed out on heading over with the team.”

Once Dawson got multiple negative Covid tests the team flew him to Beijing, but not after missing one of his events.

His father, Mike Dawson, said, “The 5000 meters was on February 6th. That’s already gone by.”

The Dawsons said Casey still has a chance to make the 1500 meter race. He landed in Beijing around 5 pm central time on February 7th and will need to make it through customs and COVID-19 protocols to make it to the start line by 4:30 am central time on the 8th.

Dawsons parents said he has not complained once and is just excited he made it to Beijing.

In an Instagram post, Dawson told supporters in part, “I was lost, and am still lost, but I know none of this is in my control. All I can do is continue to train, and keep the dream insight for the team pursuit.”

Dawson started his speed skating career when kids were allowed to try out the sport on Olympic ice in Salt Lake City, Utah, his home state and the host of the 2002 Olympics.

“When he started this journey when he was 10 or 11 years old in 5th grade we never really thought that it would be long lasting because he liked all other sports too and he just continued to organically grow with the sport,” said his mother.

His childhood club coach said it’s no surprise he ended up in the Olympics.

“Even at the young age of even 9, 10 years old, he would just keep going. And he really had this kind of incredible focus and determination that kinda had him stand out amongst the others and I think that’s why he progressed so well,” said Catherine Raney Norman, a four-time speed skating Olympian.

Dawsons mom is a Green Bay native and a Preble High School graduate and his dad is from out east. They said the coast-to-coast support for their son through this journey has been unbelievable.