APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — As the Winter Olympics continue, it’s not uncommon for spectators to begin feeling a strong desire to partake in some, or all, of the competitive sporting events.

For Wisconsinites, the event that tends to gain their interest the most during this competitive and chilly winter season is curling.

And a local and long-standing northeast Wisconsin club is providing a space for residents to live out their Winter Olympics curling dream.

“A lot of people have golf or their summer activities and then curl in the winter,” said Ryan Mehlberg, president of the Appleton Curling Club. The Appleton Club has been around since the ’60s.

It’s a sport that requires quick thinking and agility.

“What you’re trying to do is slide a 42-pound stone into what we call a ‘house,'” shared Mehlberg.

The more you have at the ‘end’ to the center of that house is your score. Think of an “end” being an inning, like in baseball.

Club members also let Local 5’s Barrett Tryon practice try his hand at curling on Friday.

During his lesson, Tyron was able to get a feel for how heavy the stones are and how the ice feels and moves. Appleton Club officials noted that ice is a big part of the game, and it’s something players have to constantly adapt to.

Furthermore, many people may be surprised to learn that curling is a total workout, especially if you’re on “sweeping” duty. In short, sweeping duty helps decrease the friction on the ice in front of the stone which can help it travel both farther and in a more straight path.

A single game can last around two hours, and when you’re done, there’s only one way to celebrate.

“You socialize, we call it ‘broomstacking.’ You have a beer, have a soda, have a water, and converse with other teams to make it a really social atmosphere,” said Mehlberg.

There are a ton of programs available at the club, everything from beginners to leagues. For more information, visit the club’s website.