Omro businesses preparing for possible flooding

OMRO, Wis. (WFRV) Warmer temperatures are a nice break in the winter but with this warm-up comes the possibility of flooding, and for one local business affected by last year’s high waters this brings a memory he would like to forget

Winnebago Emergency Management says there are many things you can do to prepare but one is a must.

Tuesday’s sun and warm temperatures didn’t scare spearers off of frozen lakes but businesses along the Fox River in Omro remember flooding from last year.

Ken Bressers, owner of Omro Pharmacy says, “It was real a real mess turns out that the snow accumulated throughout the winter and then we got some really warm and sunny days. And the sewer system just couldn’t keep up with it.”

Bresser says this year’s sudden warm-up and quick-melting snow is like a flashback.

Bressers says, “Already I could see big chunks of snow and ice come flying off the roof. The combination of the sun and the nice weather we’re all enjoying is scary because things like that could happen again.

Eric Rasmussen, Director of Emergency Management in Winnebago says, “Last year our river levels and our snow levels and the soil saturation levels were really high that increases the potential for flooding in an area like Omro with river flooding.”

This year Omro Pharmacy has water pumps on standby but with so much flooding last year but Ken is left with doubt. “We’re vigilant this year. I don’t know if there’s a lot that we can do.”

You can’t stop high waters but you can make sure you’re financially able to stay afloat.

Rasmussen says, “One of the things that we strongly encourage people to do especially with flooding, is to talk to your insurance agents about flood insurance.”

Sarah Smith, with the Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance, says,”Most homeowners insurance policies do not cover flood. Most people have to apply for flood insurance specifically if they think that’s something they are going to encounter which they are increasingly likely to encounter with our changing weather.”

The Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance also says if you think you’ll need flood insurance, you should apply soon because most flood insurance takes 30 days to go into effect