Omro community welcomes families home after tragedy in Florida

Video courtesy: Devona Stojakovic

OMRO, Wis. (WFRV) After a fatal crash in Florida, two Omro families are home.

The Milis and Larsen family were welcomed home Thursday evening.

The accident happened on December 19 in Volusia County, Florida.

According to the school district, two of their students, 12th grader Kyley Larsen and 8th grader Drake Milis were injured in the car accident.

The other two people in the car, Omro graduates Domynick Milis and Danycka Milis were killed in the accident.

Deputies identified 47-year-old Reginald Harris as the suspect carjacker who was fleeing from law enforcement on an interstate near Daytona Beach.

While fleeing, Harris made a sudden U-turn and began traveling northbound on the southbound entrance/exit ramp when he hit and killed two of the four Omro residents inside another vehicle.

On New Year’s Eve, the Omro community held a candlelight vigil for the families.