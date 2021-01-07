FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Omro community welcomes families home after tragedy in Florida

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Video courtesy: Devona Stojakovic 

OMRO, Wis. (WFRV) After a fatal crash in Florida, two Omro families are home.

The Milis and Larsen family were welcomed home Thursday evening.

The accident happened on December 19 in Volusia County, Florida.

According to the school district, two of their students, 12th grader Kyley Larsen and 8th grader Drake Milis were injured in the car accident.

The other two people in the car, Omro graduates Domynick Milis and Danycka Milis were killed in the accident.

Deputies identified 47-year-old Reginald Harris as the suspect carjacker who was fleeing from law enforcement on an interstate near Daytona Beach.

While fleeing, Harris made a sudden U-turn and began traveling northbound on the southbound entrance/exit ramp when he hit and killed two of the four Omro residents inside another vehicle.

On New Year’s Eve, the Omro community held a candlelight vigil for the families.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Green Bay Preble & Southwest open winter season, Xavier boys pick up big win over Seymour

Neenah girls upset Kimberly, Roncalli boys hold off Valders

High School Sports Xtra: Interview with Notre Dame hockey coach Cory McCracken

High School Sports Xtra: Kimberly handles Appleton East in Game of the Week

Green Bay beats Youngstown State for first win

High School Hoops: FVA powers handle steep nonconference tests