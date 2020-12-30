Omro family involved in fatal crash in Florida

(WFRV) Two people are dead and two others injured after being involved in a fatal crash in Volusia County, Florida on December 29. They were from Omro.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, law enforcement was pursuing a suspect carjacker on an interstate near Daytona Beach, when the car made a sudden U-turn and began traveling northbound on the southbound entrance/exit ramp.

The suspect vehicle hit another vehicle with four persons inside, head on.

The driver of the suspected vehicle going the wrong way, a 47-year-old man from Orlando, died at the scene. According to our CBS affiliate in Orlando, the man has had his license revoked from Florida since 2000.

The driver of the SUV was a 21-year-old man from Omro and his 18-year-old sister both died at the scene. A 17-year-old and 13-year-old who were passengers suffered serious injuries and were taken to a Florida hospital.

All four in the SUV were wearing seatbelts.

The names of the victims have not been released.

WFRV Local 5 will be speaking with an Omro school official at a later time.