(WFRV) – A man from Omro was arrested for his 8th OWI offense after authorities pulled him over and saw signs of impairment.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, on May 29 around 3:15 p.m., reports came in of a pickup truck that was all over the road on I-41 southbound. A Trooper found the vehicle and tried to pull it over.

The truck was reportedly ‘very slow’ to stop and pulled over on the exit ramp to HWY 45. The driver was identified as 48-year-old Daniel Wittrock.

Officers had Wittrock do standardized field sobriety tests, and he was believed to be impaired. Wittrock’s impairment was believed to be from a substance(s) other than alcohol.

Wittrock refused to cooperate with an evaluation and was booked into the Winnebago County Jail for OMVWI 8th offense.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.