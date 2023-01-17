(WFRV) – An Omro man received his prison sentence for killing his wife and another man.

Andrew Clark reportedly got two life sentences for the murders of his wife Melissa Matz (previously referred to as Melissa Clark), and Lavar Wallace. Clark was also given four years for mutilation of a corpse. The life sentences are without extended supervision.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Clark had his sentencing hearing on January 17 in Winnebago County. The 54-year-old Clark was accused of killing his wife and a witness to the murder back in October 2020.

He was found guilty back in November of 2022. Clark told authorities that his house in Omro was on fire and someone had broken in.

Clark also mentioned that his wife was not breathing. Officers said that Clark shot the two victims and tried to conceal the homicides by burning the corpses.

After they found Matz and Wallace dead in the home, authorities said they found towels and rags soaked in gasoline or a similar accelerant surrounding one of the victims. A melted candle located in the same area appeared to be used as a makeshift fuse.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office said these factors are characteristic of a failed attempt to start a fire to the home.