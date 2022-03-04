OMRO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Omro Police Department wants residents to know that in the coming weeks they plan on making sure no junked vehicles or appliances are affecting private properties.

According to the Omro Police Department, they plan on doing some ‘spring cleaning’ over the next couple of weeks. They posted on their Facebook that they plan on making sure that any junked vehicles and appliances are not sitting out on people’s property.

They asked residents to spread the word out so people can get compliant. Otherwise, they will have a one-on-one ‘meeting’ with a police officer.

The department mentioned Omro’s ordinance regarding junked vehicles and appliances on private property. The ordinance reads:

Storage of Automobiles Restricted. No disassembled, inoperable, unlicensed, junked or wrecked motor vehicles, truck bodies, tractors, trailers, farm machinery, vehicle parts or tires, or appliances shall be stored upon private residential property or unenclosed within a building upon nonresidential property within the city for a period exceeding ten days unless it is in connection with an authorized business enterprise located in a properly zoned area maintained in such a manner as to not constitute a public nuisance. City of Omro

More information on the ordinance can be found here.