Omro Police Department ask civilians to avoid area as crews battle fire

OMRO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice State Fire Marshall has been called in for an investigation regarding a fire in Omro.

According to the Omro Police Department, Omro Rushford Volunteer Fire Department and Omro Police Department are currently working an active scene on the 200 Block of Mckinley Ave.

They are asking to please avoid the area at this time.

The Wisconsin Department of justice State Fire Marshall has been called in for an investigation.

No further details at this time.