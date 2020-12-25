OMRO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice State Fire Marshall has been called in for an investigation regarding a fire in Omro.
According to the Omro Police Department, Omro Rushford Volunteer Fire Department and Omro Police Department are currently working an active scene on the 200 Block of Mckinley Ave.
They are asking to please avoid the area at this time.
The Wisconsin Department of justice State Fire Marshall has been called in for an investigation.
No further details at this time.
Latest Stories
- Experts say experience convinced Midwest of virus dangers
- Newsfeed Now: Christmas Day Edition
- Omro Police Department ask civilians to avoid area as crews battle fire
- Large ‘intentional’ explosion damages downtown Nashville Christmas morning
- Excedrin recalls more than 400k bottles of popular headache, migraine painkillers