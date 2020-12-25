FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Omro Police Department ask civilians to avoid area as crews battle fire

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
police-lights-jpg_20160206091304-159532

OMRO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice State Fire Marshall has been called in for an investigation regarding a fire in Omro.

According to the Omro Police Department, Omro Rushford Volunteer Fire Department and Omro Police Department are currently working an active scene on the 200 Block of Mckinley Ave.

They are asking to please avoid the area at this time.

The Wisconsin Department of justice State Fire Marshall has been called in for an investigation.

No further details at this time.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sports Xtra: Fond du Lac's Braelon Allen signs with Badgers, prepares for college & final high school season

High School Sports Xtra: Neenah head coach Lee Rabas talks Rockets' big week

Roncalli & Valders boys pick up key EWC wins, Freedom girls keep rolling

Fond du Lac's Braelon Allen signs with Wisconsin

Kimberly, Neenah boys pick up big FVA wins, De Pere girls outlast Pulaski

High School Sport Xtra: Local 5 Top 5, Team of the Week