Omro reacts to the crash that killed two residents, injured two more

OMRO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Omro community is reeling after two of their own are killed and another two seriously injured after a car crash in Florida.

Dr. Jay Jones, the Omro School District Superintendent, said, “This was a very beloved family so unfortunately we lost two young adults from a terrific family in this community and when something like that happens it had a tremendous impact on the over all community.”

Domynick Milis, 21, and Danycka Milis, 18, were killed when a car being pursued by police drove the wrong way and crashed head first into their car.

They were both recent graduates of Omro High School.

“They had a great night looking at Christmas lights and their kids were murdered. And that’s what. They were murdered,” said Volusia County Sheriff, Michael J. Chitwood.

Police say the offender also died in the crash.

Sheriff Chitwood also said, “It was a tragedy that occurred, and I don’t know what words I can say to the families, to the parents of these young people. It’s just such a devastating event that occurred.”

The other two people in the car, Kyley Larsen, 17, and a senior at Omro High School, and Drake Milis, 13, and an 8th grader at Omro Middle School, were seriously injured in the crash and needed to be airlifted to the hospital for treatment.

The Milis family released a statement saying “Thank you to everyone for your outpouring of love and support.”

The school district confirmed there will be a candlelight vigil Thursday at 6pm at the football field planned by a member of the community.

The Omro School will plow the track to allow for adequate social distancing during the event.

“It’s gonna have a really large impact on this community just because this is a tragedy that’s affecting such a great family, such an involved family in our community,” said Jones.

The school will provide counseling to current students on December 31st, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.