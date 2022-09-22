GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With the summer officially concluding at 8:04 p.m., On Broadway, Inc. celebrated the season of Oktoberfest and turned Leicht Memorial Park into the place to be on Thursday night.

At Leicht Park, community members were treated to a pop-up Biergarten in the Broadway District along with live music by Miles Over Mountains.

The band from McHenry, Illinois played a modernized style of progressive bluegrass that covers a wide spectrum of genres, dynamics, and feelings.

“Prost!” said Mayor Eric Genrich. “This is a perfect opportunity for the City and On Broadway to demonstrate to the community what the future of Leicht Park will look like with the implementation of the park’s master plan. It’s also a chance for people to celebrate the Oktoberfest season in a family-friendly way in downtown Green Bay.”

Food trucks and local craft beer were also available to purchase alongside lawn games such as cornhole. The night concluded with a beautiful sunset over the riverfront.

“Leicht Park is a beautiful space on our riverfront that attracts many people to our downtown for a variety of reasons. Additionally, it serves as a neighborhood park for the thousands of residents that live nearby,” said Brian Johnson, executive director, On Broadway, Inc. “The future of this prized public space can harness many additional uses through proper design and activation and this event will serve as a place where we can have that dialogue with our community while reimagining future park uses.”