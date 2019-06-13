On Broadway Inc. gears up for first igNight Market this Saturday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) One of Titletown’s most exciting nighttime events kicks off this weekend by the Neville Public Museum. On Broadway Inc. is preparing for hundreds to make it out on Saturday for the first igNight Market of the year!

The fun-filled night will include local artisans and makers, original live music, interactive art demonstrations, street performers, food trucks, theatre performances, an open mic, face-painting, games and much more!

Chelsea Kocken with On Broadway Inc. stopped by Local 5 This Morning to explain why you’ll want to bring the whole family out for the event, and the importance of bringing the community together.

The event will run on Saturday from 5-10 p.m. Other dates will be held on July 20th, August 17th and September 21st.