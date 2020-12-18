On Broadway launches crowdfunding campaign to offset revenue loss in pandemic

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay’s Broadway District has been hit hard by the pandemic, cancelling most events scheduled that draw people in. And the non-profit On Broadway, that handles programming, hopes to bounce back in 2021. But as Kris Schuller tells us, they can only do that with the public’s help

In the Broadway District people gather for fun, from the Farmers Market on Broadway to some 60 more events.

But On Broadway’s executive director says the pandemic forced most activities which his group programs, to be canceled in 2020 and for his non-profit that means a huge loss in revenue as well as 5 full-time positions.

“Ninety-four percent of the funding in our organizational budget comes from special events and the sponsorships that support them,” said Brian Johnson. “Here we are in a really tough spot trying to claw out just like everybody else.”

The events On Broadway puts on serve many purposes. Like generating a buzz which leads to possible business development, while drawing in 400,000 people each year.

“When they are down here they are spending money on our businesses, making this a happy and fun place to be, makes it feel safe and warm and welcoming,” Johnson said.

And he wants to keep the district vibrant in 2021, by starting a crowdfunding campaign to raise $100,000, to start planning next years events now.

“If we want to restore some of these events we have to be able to raise the funding that’s necessary to rehire some of our special-event staff,” Johnson said.

The unique atmosphere on Broadway is what brought Voyageurs Bakehouse to the Rail Yard complex.

“There is a lot of vibrancy that happens here downtown, specifically in the Broadway District that we wanted to contribute to and be a part of,” said owner Celeste Parins. “We need On Broadway to help organize and be a part of making all that happen.”

“The community has always been very generous and I think they’ll step up because they see the importance and value of this, but the reality is it is not going to happen if the community doesn’t step up,” said Johnson.

