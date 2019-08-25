“On Broadway’s” Kid’s Day Camp helps kids celebrate last days of summer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Kids were out enjoying the weather and their last days of summer break at “On Broadway’s” Kid’s Day Camp in the Park event.

The event was at the Pocket Park in downtown Green Bay. Kids were able to enjoy a variety of activities like music, a magician, rock painting and story time.

While this serves as the last Pocket Park pop-up event of the summer, the organizer of the events said it’s a great thing to have in the community.

The park is full of bright colors, so you know, it’s always fun to have a place like this downtown where there’s a bunch of hustle and bustle. It’s a nice place for families to come and just enjoy the downtown area instead of just shopping, and doing all those kinds of things. Danielle Wyatt, On Broadway, Inc.

The Pocket Park will remain open until September.