On Sale: State park & forest admission stickers, trail passes for 2022

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has announced state park and forest admission passes for 2022 are on sale.

They also remind everyone that to be able to access state parks and recreation areas with your car, a vehicle admission sticker is required on all motor vehicles. The DNR website says some state forest and trail parking areas also require the sticker.

DNR officials say the 2022 stickers and passes for admission to parks, forests, recreation areas, and trails are valid from the date of purchase through Dec. 31, 2022.

A state trail pass is required for all people 16-years-old or older for biking, in-line skating, horseback riding, cross-country skiing, or off-highway motorcycling on specific state trails.

DNR personnel say a state trail pass is not required for walking or hiking.

What’s the cost?

Currently, the DNR’s website says annual trail passes are $25 for residents and non-residents.

For admission stickers, it costs $28 for Wisconsin residents or $38 for non-residents.

If there is more than one vehicle registered to the same household, additional state park and forest stickers are available for $15.50 for residents and $20.50 for non-residents.

For Wisconsin residents 65-years-old and older, DNR has a senior citizen annual sticker for $13 available.

Resident and non-resident annual admission stickers can be purchased online through this link, in-person at individual state parks, by phone by calling a local state park property office directly during office hours (credit cards accepted), or in-person at DNR service centers.

Buy in bulk?

Those interested in purchasing a bulk order of annual admission stickers can fill out this questionnaire and DNR staff will get back to you.