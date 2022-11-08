NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Six years ago when he was running for a second term to represent Wisconsin as the state’s U.S. senator, Ron Johnson said it would be the last time he would run for the position.

Fast forward to today, and Johnson has the opportunity to win a third term. He’s said that seeing how Democrats have run the country the last two years inspired him to seek another term despite his earlier comments.

Standing between Johnson and that third term is Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes who served as the state’s lieutenant governor under current governor Tony Evers.

The latest Marquette University Law School poll shows Johnson with a two percentage point lead over Barnes which is within the poll’s margin of error. When Barnes officially became the Democratic nominee for U.S. senator in August after his top opponents dropped out of the race, he had a 7 percentage point lead over Johnson according to the Marquette University Law School poll.

We mentioned to a Johnson campaign spokesperson that Johnson was going into election day with a lead and he said “polls are polls.”

In 1979, Johnson moved to Oshkosh where he began a plastic fabrication company with his brother-in-law. He’s made it a point throughout his campaign to let voters know that he worked all sorts of jobs within his company. He’s criticized Barnes for spending much of his professional career as a political organizer.

Both sides have tried to paint the other as too extreme for everyday Wisconsinites. Johnson has said Barnes doesn’t support law enforcement and is soft on crime, has said Barnes would vote for economic stimulus bills pushed by Democrats that Johnson believes have caused inflation, and tried to associate Barnes with other far-left members of Congress like Senator Bernie Sanders and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Barnes has been critical of Johnson’s stance on abortion (he had previously supported multiple versions of a national abortion ban, but has most recently said he wants the states to decide individually about abortion rights through a referendum). Barnes has also attacked Johnson for downplaying the Jan. 6 insurrection and for spreading misinformation during the pandemic.

A Johnson spokesperson listed Johnson’s ‘Right to Try’ legislation which allows people who are sick to access experimental treatments if they choose to do so, the Joseph Project which provides job training for people in Milwaukee, and tax breaks for businesses he’s helped to pass as some of the accomplishments he’s most proud of as U.S. Senator.

Johnson and his campaign have set up a website where he’s asking voters to report any problems they see regarding voting processes on election day. Tonight is the culmination of a bruising campaign for both candidates filled with millions of dollars worth of television attack advertisements and thousands of miles crisscrossing the state on the campaign trail.

A campaign spokesperson said they set up the website so people would have an outlet to report problems if they see them and that they just want everything “done by the book” tonight.

Local Five News directly asked a Johnson spokesperson if the campaign would accept the results win or lose. He deflected the question saying “I think we’re going to have a good night tonight we feel good about how this campaign has played out and feel good about our chances.”

The winner joins Tammy Baldwin in Washington D.C. as Wisconsin’s U.S. Senator. The race between Barnes and Johnson could also determine if Democrats or Republicans have a majority in the U.S. Senate moving forward.

Local 5’s Paul Steeno will be at Johnson’s camp, and this story will be updated throughout the day.