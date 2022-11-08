MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) — In what remains a virtual dead heat for the governor’s race, Republican Tim Michels will be in downtown Milwaukee Tuesday evening joining supporters at his campaign headquarters at the Italian Community Center.

His campaign staff told Local 5 that hundreds of supporters are expected at the event. The businessman prides himself as someone who is not a politician. Michels has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

According to his website, Tim Michels will fix Wisconsin’s economy by bringing his business and leadership experience to Madison. He will make Wisconsin the greatest place to work, live, and raise a family.

Michels grew up in Brownsville. He served in the US Army for 12 years after graduating high school and currently co-owns the Michels Corporation, a construction company.

He attended St. Norbert College in De Pere. Tim and his wife, Barbara, have three children.

Local 5’s Barrett Tryon will be at Michels’ campaign headquarters in Milwaukee and this story will be updated throughout the day.