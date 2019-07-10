One airlifted after Kewaunee County crash

RED RIVER, Wis. (WFRV) — The Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Department says they responded to a two-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon that resulted in one victim being airlifted.

Around 1:48 p.m., officials say they responded to a two vehicle accident at the intersection of CTH AB and CTH S in the Township of Red River. The accident reportedly involved two vehicles with one of the occupants unconscious and trapped.

Luxemburg Rescue and Luxemburg Fire Department as well as Lincoln/Casco First Responders also responded to extricate the victim and provide care to all involved.

Officials say one patient was flown by Eagle Three to a medical facility in Green Bay with substantial injuries.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, initial investigation determined one of the vehicles, a 2006 Chevy Equinox driven by an 18-year-old Luxemburg female was traveling eastbound on CTH S. The vehicle reportedly stopped at a controlled intersection with CTH AB.

The 18-year-old then reportedly proceeded through the intersection and was then struck by a 1999 Dodge truck driven by a 43-year-old Luxemburg male traveling southbound on CTH AB.

The accident remains under investigation by the Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Department with the assistance of the Wisconsin State Patrol Accident Reconstruction Team.