One airlifted after motorcycle versus car crash

ELLINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) — The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office says one person was left seriously injured after a motorcycle versus car crash Thursday.

Deputies say they were dispatched before 4:00 p.m. to the crash on Kettner Road just north of Center Valley Road in the Town of Ellington.

According to officials, a northbound Nissan 4-door car turned left in front of a motorcycle traveling southbound on Kettner Road.

The car was reportedly turning into a driveway. The motorcyclist, a 47-year-old Shiocton man, put the bike down in order to avoid contact with the car.

Deputies say the motorcycle driver sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported by an ambulance to a local hospital.

A passenger on the motorcycle, a 43-year-old Shiocton female sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken by helicopter to a local hospital.

Officials say neither the driver or the passenger on the motorcycle were wearing helmets.

The road remains closed while deputies map the scene and continue the investigation.