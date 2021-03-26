One airlifted to Green Bay after three-vehicle crash in Menominee

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WFRV) – A crash that closed Hwy US-41 for almost seven hours, required two people to be freed from their vehicles and one person was airlifted to Green Bay.

According to the Menominee County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, March 26 around 5:30 a.m. deputies responded to a reported rollover crash on Hwy US-41. Deputies arrived to a three-vehicle crash that involved a semi-truck, a pickup truck and a passenger car.

HWY US-41 was closed from Birch Creek Road to Number 7 Road for nearly seven hours, according to authorities.

Authorities say two people had to be removed from their vehicles at the scene of the crash. All parties involved were transported to Auror Medical Center Bay Area in Marinette with injuries, and one of the parties had to be airlifted to Green Bay.

The incident still remains under investigation and Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.