NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

One airlifted to Green Bay after three-vehicle crash in Menominee

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A close-up photo of police lights by night

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WFRV) – A crash that closed Hwy US-41 for almost seven hours, required two people to be freed from their vehicles and one person was airlifted to Green Bay.

According to the Menominee County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, March 26 around 5:30 a.m. deputies responded to a reported rollover crash on Hwy US-41. Deputies arrived to a three-vehicle crash that involved a semi-truck, a pickup truck and a passenger car.

HWY US-41 was closed from Birch Creek Road to Number 7 Road for nearly seven hours, according to authorities.

Authorities say two people had to be removed from their vehicles at the scene of the crash. All parties involved were transported to Auror Medical Center Bay Area in Marinette with injuries, and one of the parties had to be airlifted to Green Bay.

The incident still remains under investigation and Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Kimberly boys volleyball rallies past Fond du Lac

Notre Dame opens with comeback win over Menasha

Freedom track prepares for next opportunity, upcoming season

Ashwaubenon Jaguars football ready to roar into spring season

UW-Oshkosh's Acacia Tupa gets second chance at final season

De Pere sophomore Kennedy Martin settling in and turning heads