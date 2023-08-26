ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Even though it was the last preseason game of the 2023-2024 season, there were still multiple ejections and one arrest.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, it responded to ten calls for service during the Packer game against the Seahawks. Authorities say that one person was arrested and two were ejected.

The reasons for the arrest and ejections were described as ‘various misconduct violations’.

Additionally, the police department wanted to give a shoutout to Green Bay Transit. Specifically, it was about the free shuttle service that Green Bay Transit provides on gameday.

The buses are on Lombardi Avenue post-game and travel on designated routes. The police department encouraged all fans to use the service.

