One arrested after gunfire on Appleton’s north side

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — The Appleton Police are investigating a shooting that took place on the north side of the city on Thursday, November 7th around 9:55 p.m.

Officers were sent to the 600 block of E. Frances St. for a disturbance involving a gun after multiple witnesses heard gunfire in the area.

Preliminary information shows that the incident was isolated between two groups of individuals.

The investigation led to identify 26-year-old Ronnie Lee Leavitt as the subject who discharge the firearm. He was arrested and is in the Outagamie County Jail on charges of Recklessly Endangering Safety.

However, investigators would like to talk to anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with further information.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Riddle at (920)832-5500.