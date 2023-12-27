JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – One person was arrested on Wednesday evening after authorities in southern Wisconsin responded to a bomb threat at a Blain’s Farm & Fleet.

Officers with the Janesville Police Department responded to the store located on Humes Road, immediately identified the subject, and took the subject into custody.

Law enforcement located a suspicious backpack in the store belonging to the subject and subsequently evacuated the store. The backpack was eventually removed from the store by the Dane County Bomb Squad.

Janesville Police say the backpack did not contain any bomb-making materials or explosives.

Charges are expected to be referred to the Rock County District Attorney’s Office, and an estimated loss of revenue from the threat has not been determined at this time.

No additional details were provided.