KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – One person in Kaukauna was arrested after an investigation by a task force involving investigators from multiple northeast Wisconsin counties.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice released information about a recent investigation. The investigation is being led by the Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group (LWAM).

A search was done at a residence in the 600 block of Frances Street in Kaukauna. The suspect was thought to have fled but was later found and arrested.

Authorities said there is no threat to the public. The suspect was sent to the Outagamie County Jail pending formal charges.

The investigation is still ongoing. There is no additional information. The LWAM’s mission is to investigate and enforce both state and federal drug trafficking laws.

The LWAM was assisted by:

Kaukauna Police Department

Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office

Appleton Police Department

