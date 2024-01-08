DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities say one cat was rescued Sunday Morning from a De Pere apartment fire that caused an estimated $50,000 in damages and sent six people to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

According to a release from the De Pere Fire Rescue, crews from the De Pere Fire Rescue and the Fox River Fire District responded at about 6:15 a.m. to an apartment building on 1007 Coral Street for a reported fire.

Officials say the first fire unit was on the scene in minutes and saw residents exiting the building with smoke coming from the front door. The fire was then determined to be in the basement of apartment 1.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly and were able to contain it to mainly the basement preventing damage to the rest of the adjoining apartments which were later safely reoccupied by residents.

Fire officials say the fire caused an estimated $50,000 worth of damage and that one cat was rescued from the building while six people from the apartment building were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation and evaluation. No firefighters were said to be injured in the incident.

At this time no other details on the fire are available and an investigation into it’s cause is ongoing by the Brown County Arson Tasks Force.