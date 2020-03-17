1  of  32
Closings
One child in Sheboygan receives non-life threatening injury after gun goes off

Local News

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sheboygan Police Department says a child received a non-life threatening gunshot wound on Monday.

Officers say they were dispatched to the 1400 block of South 17th Street in Sheboygan for a medical call regarding a possible gunshot wound to a child.

The child gained access to the loaded handgun that was left in the house unsecured.

The weapon discharged and the child received a non-life threatening injury to their hand. The child was transported to the Children’s Hospital in Milwaukee.

Police say a man and a woman were home during the incident and they are continuing the investigation with Child Protective Services.

Officials are reminding people to keep their guns unloaded, secure and not within reach of children in their homes.

