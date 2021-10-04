FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

One Combined Locks teen is dead following a motorcycle accident on Buchanan Road

COMBINED LOCKS, Wis. (WFRV)- Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department announced on Monday, October 4, that there was a single motorcycle crash.

The accident occurred on Buchanan Road near DeBruin Road in the Village of Combined Locks around 3 o’clock in the afternoon.

The driver of the motorcycle was a 17-year-old male who had a 17-year-old female passenger, both are from Combined Locks. Both were transported to nearby hospitals, but the motorcycle driver later died from his injuries. The female passenger is currently in critical condition at a local hospital.

The cause of the accident, according to the release, is believed to be caused by the driver losing control of the motorcycle and entering a ditch. Speed is also believed to be a factor in the crash as well.

The investigation is currently ongoing at this time so no further information has been shared at this moment. Local Five will update this story as new details emerge.

