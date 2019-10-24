One dead, 19-year-old arrested following three-vehicle crash in Menominee County

HOLMES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WFRV) — The Menominee County Sheriff’s Office says one person has died and another arrested following a three-vehicle crash in Holmes Township.

Officials say they responded to the crash on Monday around 1:36 p.m. in the area of CO RD 356 and CO RD 577.

Vehicles were driven by 36-year-old Croy Smith of Niagra, Wis., 59-year-old Perry Keller of Daggett, Mich., and a 19-year-old Stephenson, Mich., man.

All drivers reportedly had passengers.

The Sheriff’s Office says 29-year-old Derek Bryant of Vulcan, Mich. was ejected from his vehicle in the crash and died as a result of injuries.

According to authorities, the 19-year-old man caused the collision by running a stop sign at the intersection.

He was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence of drugs causing death. He is being held on a $50,000 bond and remains in custody at a medical facility.

His name is being withheld at this time.