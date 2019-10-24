NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

One dead, 19-year-old arrested following three-vehicle crash in Menominee County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Police Car Flashing Lights_2359824646800493467

HOLMES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WFRV) — The Menominee County Sheriff’s Office says one person has died and another arrested following a three-vehicle crash in Holmes Township.

Officials say they responded to the crash on Monday around 1:36 p.m. in the area of CO RD 356 and CO RD 577.

Vehicles were driven by 36-year-old Croy Smith of Niagra, Wis., 59-year-old Perry Keller of Daggett, Mich., and a 19-year-old Stephenson, Mich., man.

All drivers reportedly had passengers.

The Sheriff’s Office says 29-year-old Derek Bryant of Vulcan, Mich. was ejected from his vehicle in the crash and died as a result of injuries.

According to authorities, the 19-year-old man caused the collision by running a stop sign at the intersection.

He was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence of drugs causing death. He is being held on a $50,000 bond and remains in custody at a medical facility.

His name is being withheld at this time.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories