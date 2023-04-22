GRAND RAPIDS, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) has launched an investigation into an officer involved critical incident that left one person dead.

According to the Wisconsin DOJ, the incident happened on Friday night in the Town of Grand Rapids.

Just before 11 p.m. on April 21, an officer from the Grand Rapids Police Department made contact with a person who was walking near the intersection of 32nd Street South and Airport Avenue, the release states.

Authorities say that initial reports show that during the interaction, the person allegedly displayed a firearm, leading to the officer discharging their firearm.

Lifesaving measures were reportedly rendered but the person died at the scene.

The involved officer was not injured and has been placed on administrative assignment, authorities say. A firearm was recovered at the scene.

DCI is leading the investigation and is being assisted by the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Nekoosa Police Department, Wisconsin Rapids Police Department, and a DCI Crime Response Specialist.

All involved law enforcement is fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

Investigative reports will be turned over to the Wood County District Attorney when the DCI concludes its investigation.

No further information has been provided. Local 5 will update this story when new details are released.