One dead after car rolls several times in Outagamie Co.

ELLINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) — A driver has died following a Monday morning crash in the Town of Ellington.

According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department, officials were dispatched to a one-vehicle accident on Grandview Road around 7:30 a.m.

The vehicle was reportedly traveling westbound on Grandview, left the roadway, and overturned several times.

The Sheriff’s Department says the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

