One dead after crash in Kohler

KOHLER, Wis. (WFRV) — Police say one man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Highland Drive.

Officers with the Kohler Police Department say the crash happened around 8:15 p.m. Saturday. Officials say a pickup truck had traveled from the traffic lane, over the curb, and onto a grass median where it hit a tree.

Lifesaving efforts were made on the driver, a 36-year-old Sheboygan man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say speed and “intoxicant consumption” are potential factors in the crash.

