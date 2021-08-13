WEST OF WINNEBAGO REGIONAL NEWS: Green Lake County, Marquette County, Waupaca County, Waushara County

One dead after crash in Waupaca Co., speed and alcohol believed to be factor

Local News

WAUAPCA, Co. Wis. (WFRV) – The Waupaca County Sheriff’s has released information regarding a deadly one-vehicle crash that happened Thursday, August 12 in the Town of Dupont.

According to officials, a vehicle was traveling northbound on STH 110, left the road, went into the east ditch and rolled over several times. The driver of the vehicle was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation at this time and the driver’s name is not being released pending family notification.

