GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead, and two people were sent to the hospital after a two-vehicle collision on Tuesday evening.

According to the Grand Chute Police Department, authorities responded to the intersection of North Lynndale Drive and West Broadway Drive in the Town of Grand Chute shortly before 4:30 p.m. for a report of a two-vehicle crash.

Preliminary investigations reveal that a dump truck was traveling southbound on North Lynndale Drive when it hit a passenger van, causing the dump truck to overturn.

Upon arrival of emergency personnel, the driver of the passenger van was found dead from their injuries. Officers report that a passenger in the van and the driver of the dump truck were both transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The intersection of North Lynndale Drive and West Broadway Drive is expected to remain closed for several hours while officials continue to investigate the incident.

Additional information is expected to be released in the coming days, including the name of the victim.

This is a developing story, and Local 5 News will update this once we get more details on the deadly crash in Grand Chute.