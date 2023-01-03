ELDERON, Wis. (WFRV) – An early morning armed robbery home invasion in Marathon County left one person dead and another with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, around 2:37 a.m., deputies were sent to a residence in the Town of Elderon for a report of a man who was assaulted and stabbed as he exited his vehicle in his garage.

The man was in possession of a firearm and discharged one round that struck the suspect prior to the firearm being wrestled away from him.

The suspect received a gunshot wound to the chest and later died while fleeing the scene of the incident. His identity is being withheld pending family notification.

As for the 79-year-old homeowner, he sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is currently recovering at a local hospital.

Due to the ongoing nature of this investigation, officials say no further information can be released at this time, but the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office will provide updates as additional information is released.