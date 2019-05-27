Local News

One dead after explosion at Waupaca County home

MARION, Wis. (WFRV) -- Police say a 44-year-old Illinois resident has died after being hit with shrapnel from an explosion.

The Waupaca County Sheriff's Office says they were called to a home on County Road S in Marion on Sunday. The caller reportedly told police the Illinois resident had been hit by a piece of metal. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say an investigation determined a homemade explosive device had been improperly ignited. They say the metal tubing failed, causing the explosion.

A 38-year-old New London man and a 43-year-old Clintonville man were arrested Monday for homicide by negligent handling of dangerous weapons, explosives, or fire. Police are not releasing any names. The investigation is ongoing.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story said the person that died in the explosion was a woman. The press release by the Waupaca County Sheriff's Office did not address the gender of the victim. The story has been updated to reflect this information.

