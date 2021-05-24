One dead after fatal crash in Waushara County, still under investigation

AURORA, Wis. (WFRV) – A pickup truck vs tree accident in the Town of Aurora resulted in the driver being pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Waushara County Sheriff’s Office, on May 22 around 4:40 p.m., a 9-1-1 call reported a one-vehicle crash that involved a pickup truck vs a tree on Cty XX just south of Cty D. Authorities, including ThedaStar, responded to the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was 48-year-old Jayson Beck, and he was pronounced dead at the scene by the Waushara County Medical Examiner.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

