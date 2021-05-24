WEST OF WINNEBAGO REGIONAL NEWS: Green Lake County, Marquette County, Waupaca County, Waushara County

One dead after fatal crash in Waushara County, still under investigation

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AURORA, Wis. (WFRV) – A pickup truck vs tree accident in the Town of Aurora resulted in the driver being pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Waushara County Sheriff’s Office, on May 22 around 4:40 p.m., a 9-1-1 call reported a one-vehicle crash that involved a pickup truck vs a tree on Cty XX just south of Cty D. Authorities, including ThedaStar, responded to the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was 48-year-old Jayson Beck, and he was pronounced dead at the scene by the Waushara County Medical Examiner.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Blizzard Report: Green Bay bounces back with home win over Tucson

Blizzard edges Sugar Skulls, 42-36

WIAA Spring Football Season

West De Pere vs Menasha Soccer

Bay Port lacrosse leads return to play

Titans hope to keep postseason run going in NCAA Tournament