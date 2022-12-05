OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead after a fiery crash on I-41 in Outagamie County on Monday morning.

The Wisconsin State Patrol reports the single-vehicle crash happened around 11:00 a.m. The driver allegedly left the northbound lane of I-41 and rolled over multiple times before bursting into flames.

First responders attempted to remove the victim from the vehicle but were unsuccessful, and the driver died on the scene of the crash.

This is a developing story, and Local 5 News will update this when more details emerge.