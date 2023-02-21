A flag is reflected in the window of a Milwaukee Police Department vehicle Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A simple traffic stop led to an officer-involved shooting on Tuesday in southeastern Wisconsin.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, on February 21, 2023, around 1:45 p.m., Milwaukee Police officers saw a vehicle traveling in the 7000 block of West Thurston Avenue without any license plates.

Officers initiated a traffic stop, and the driver pulled over. However, after pulling over, the driver decided to step on the gas and flee the traffic stop.

Nearby officers observed the suspect vehicle at North 60th Street and West Thurston Avenue, which is when a vehicle pursuit began.

The pursuit reportedly ended when the suspect drove through a red traffic signal and collided with an uninvolved vehicle in the 9100 block of West Silver Spring Drive.

The suspect and sole occupant exited the vehicle and fled the crash on foot. During the foot pursuit, the suspect revealed a handgun and continue to flee with the weapon in his hand.

Officers chasing the suspect gave several commands to drop the gun, and an officer shot his firearm, hitting the suspect and killing him at the scene. The suspect was identified as a 31-year-old Milwaukee man, and their firearm was recovered.

The officer involved is a 43-year-old man with over five years of service. As a routine, he will be placed on administrative duty during the investigation, which is being led by the Waukesha Police Department.

The Milwaukee Police Department issued a statement about a potential video circulating on social media platforms about the incident.

The Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) is aware of videos that are circulating on social media platforms depicting portions of the incident, including officers moving the suspect. MPD is conducting a full administrative investigation of this incident. MPD holds its members to the highest level of integrity, and if it is determined that any member has violated the code of conduct, they will be held accountable. A community briefing discussing this incident will be released in the future. The Milwaukee Police Department

The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team will be investigating this incident alongside Waukesha’s agency. No additional details were provided.

Local 5 News will update this when more information is released.