One dead after officer-involved shooting in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – An armed suspect in Milwaukee was fatally shot by police after he refused to drop his gun.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, on May 30 around 10:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired on the 2700 block of South 29th Street. The person who made the call mentioned that a person was firing shots.

When officers arrived, they heard shots and witnessed an armed individual on the front porch. The individual then reportedly went to the rear porch and fired several more shots. The armed suspect refused to drop his gun after multiple verbal commands from the police.

An officer fired his gun and hit the suspect, according to authorities. The suspect was a 49-year-old man and had fatal injuries. No other officers fired their guns and there were no other reported injuries from the gunfire.

The suspect’s firearm was recovered at the scene.

The involved officer is a 47-year-old man with six-plus years of service. As is routine, the officer has been placed on administrative duty.

The investigation is ongoing and the Waukesha Police Department is the lead agency in the investigation.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.