RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – A person that reportedly tried to flee from officers by hiding in tall grass died after allegedly shooting at approaching officers in Wisconsin.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, it is investigating an officer-involved critical incident in Racine that happened on May 22. In the evening hours of May 21, Mount Pleasant Police officers got a call for a shots fired incident.

Hours later, Racine Police officers pulled over a vehicle, and the driver got out of the vehicle and allegedly fled on foot. The driver then reportedly hid in the tall grass in the 1800 block of Clayton Avenue.

Around 12:30 a.m. on May 22, officers commanded the person to come out but allegedly refused to follow officer orders. When officers approached the person allegedly started firing towards the officers.

Authorities say that the officers then exchanged gunfire and hit the person. The person reportedly was pronounced dead at the scene.

No law enforcement officers were reportedly injured. The involved officers were placed on administrative assignment.

All involved law enforcement are cooperating during the investigation. The Wisconsin Department of Justice is continuing to review the evidence and determine the facts of the incident.

No additional information was provided.