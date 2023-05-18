MEQUON, Wis. (WFRV) – A person who reportedly barricaded themselves in a residence died after allegedly shooting a gun toward officers in Mequon.

According to the Mequon Police Department, on May 17 around 3:30 p.m., officers were sent to the 3100 block of Bonniwell Road for a neighbor dispute involving a firearm. Additional resources were requested to help after officers were not able to contact the person of interest.

Before the Ozaukee County Special Response Team arrived, a man got out of a residence and allegedly started firing rounds at the officers. The person was reportedly shot by police and died.

All of the officers that were involved are uninjured and there was no threat to the community. The Wisconsin Department of Justice (WisDOJ) is handling the investigation.

The WisDOJ says the man barricaded in a residence and eventually got out and fired a gun toward officers. The involved officer was placed on administrative assignment, which is department policy.

Officials are still reviewing evidence and will turn over investigative reports to the Ozaukee County District Attorney when the investigation is over.

No additional information was provided.