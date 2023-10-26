KOSSUTH, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials are investigating a plane crash that killed the sole occupant after crash landing in a pond in Manitowoc County.

The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office says that they received a call from the Chicago Center Air Traffic Control Center about a low-wing aircraft that had not arrived at its destination.

The last known area of the aircraft was reported to be in the area of the Manitowoc County Airport.

Deputies from the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office began checking the area around the airport and located the downed aircraft in a wooded area submerged in a pond in the Township of Kossuth.

The small aircraft crash claimed the life of one male pilot, who was alone in the aircraft.

The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), is completing an investigation into this crash, and no further information was provided.

“On behalf of the Sheriff’s Office, I would like to offer our deepest condolences to all those affected by this tragic incident,” concluded Dan Hartwig, Manitowoc County Sheriff.

